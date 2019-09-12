Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.65

Shares of Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.65 and traded as low as $18.50. Bank of SC shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Bank of SC had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 15.34%.

In other Bank of SC news, insider Douglas H. Sass bought 2,600 shares of Bank of SC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $49,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eugene H. Iv Walpole bought 2,585 shares of Bank of SC stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $49,115.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,109. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,672 shares of company stock valued at $244,720. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bank of SC stock. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,532 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.19% of Bank of SC as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Bank of SC Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

