Barclays Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €23.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TEG. Nord/LB set a €20.12 ($23.40) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Oddo Bhf set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.50 ($27.33) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAG Immobilien presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €21.76 ($25.31).

Shares of ETR:TEG opened at €20.26 ($23.56) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €21.11 and a 200-day moving average of €20.93. TAG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €20.08 ($23.35) and a 12 month high of €21.86 ($25.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 6.49.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

