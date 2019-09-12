Barclays Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €52.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VNA has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €44.65 ($51.92) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. HSBC set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €51.43 ($59.80).

VNA stock opened at €42.27 ($49.15) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.94, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €38.07 ($44.27) and a 1-year high of €48.93 ($56.90). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €44.15 and a 200-day moving average price of €44.94.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

