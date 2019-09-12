Barrington Research Initiates Coverage on Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Stock analysts at Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 116.20% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We would gently suggest that with shares down over 55% over the past few months that perhaps the miss, the guidedown, the “drama”, and even a riskier near‐term growth profile might mostly be “in the stock” at this point. We simply think the risk/reward now favors investment – even if Q3 comes in soft. We will try to make our argument in brief below.””

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $66.34.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.58 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, EVP Justin J. Lampropoulos sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $486,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $4,608,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 929,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,569,323.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,530 shares of company stock valued at $8,583,650. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,567,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $510,294,000 after acquiring an additional 502,387 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,735,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,306,000 after acquiring an additional 99,015 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,019,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,012,000 after acquiring an additional 263,386 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 971,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,874,000 after acquiring an additional 384,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 934,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,686,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

