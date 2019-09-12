BCE (NYSE:BCE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BCE's wireless segment is expected to benefit from the postpaid business as it continues to enjoy solid customer additions. Investments in network coverage, customer retention, lucrative data plans and launch of new handsets will likely drive subscriber base expansion. The company continues to leverage from FibeTV and FibreOP TV growth, price hike, and improved business market. On the wireline front, it expects financial results to improve through 2019 and beyond with increase in net revenue generation units. However, BCE’s traditional telephony service faces a decline due to higher wireless substitution. The successful implementation of BCE’s six core goals is the most critical factor in determining its future profitability. The execution requires enhanced employee skills and more capital investments, which puts strain on margins.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BCE. TD Securities upgraded BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.38 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BCE from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Desjardins downgraded BCE to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated a buy rating on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an average rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.73.

BCE stock opened at $48.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.63 and its 200-day moving average is $45.44. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. BCE has a 12 month low of $38.75 and a 12 month high of $48.48.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.601 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.45%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 1,052.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

