Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Price Target Increased to C$2.80 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.30 to C$2.80 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Bear Creek Mining stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 79,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,139. Bear Creek Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.89 and a 12 month high of C$2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $245.34 million and a P/E ratio of -17.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.71. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

About Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of 12 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 5,700 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

