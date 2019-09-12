Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Position Increased by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and makes up approximately 1.6% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.55.

Shares of BDX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.73. 83,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,857. The stock has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total transaction of $347,618.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total transaction of $3,002,702.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,937,554.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,803. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

