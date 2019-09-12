Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Trading Up 6.8%

Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT)’s stock price was up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.13 and last traded at $26.02, approximately 351,600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 500,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.37.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BNFT. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Benefitfocus from $60.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Benefitfocus in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on Benefitfocus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.45.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.41. The stock has a market cap of $850.78 million, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.51 million. Benefitfocus’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Benefitfocus Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lou Anne Gilmore sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $27,400.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,836.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Benefitfocus during the first quarter worth approximately $2,367,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 21.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,000,000 after buying an additional 11,899 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Benefitfocus in the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 13.5% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.