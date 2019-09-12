BenjiRolls (BENJI) Market Cap Tops $6,295.00

BenjiRolls (CURRENCY:BENJI) traded up 206.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One BenjiRolls coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, BenjiRolls has traded up 206.4% against the dollar. BenjiRolls has a total market capitalization of $6,295.00 and $8.00 worth of BenjiRolls was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.30 or 0.00669734 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010299 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00022582 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000571 BTC.

BenjiRolls Coin Profile

BENJI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2016. BenjiRolls’ total supply is 20,276,099 coins. BenjiRolls’ official Twitter account is @BenjiRolls. BenjiRolls’ official website is benjirolls.cf.

BenjiRolls Coin Trading

BenjiRolls can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BenjiRolls directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BenjiRolls should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BenjiRolls using one of the exchanges listed above.

