Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of BCYC stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 32,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,560. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. SV Health Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,268,000. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,709,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,006,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $642,000. 37.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

