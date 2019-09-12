BidaskClub Lowers Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) to Hold

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ SUNS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.32. The company had a trading volume of 33,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,001. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.81. The stock has a market cap of $278.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.59. Solar Senior Capital has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $17.56.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 million. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 35.76% and a return on equity of 8.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Solar Senior Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Solar Senior Capital by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Solar Senior Capital by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Solar Senior Capital during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Solar Senior Capital during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

