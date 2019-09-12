BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Analysts expect BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) to post $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BIO-TECHNE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.11. BIO-TECHNE posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE will report full year earnings of $5.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BIO-TECHNE.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $191.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.37 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS.

TECH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut BIO-TECHNE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. BIO-TECHNE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.17.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 33,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.60, for a total value of $7,022,390.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert V. Baumgartner purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.06 per share, with a total value of $95,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,189.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis boosted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 20,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,489 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 0.4% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 601,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in BIO-TECHNE in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECH stock traded up $7.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.65. 192,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,693. BIO-TECHNE has a twelve month low of $132.75 and a twelve month high of $217.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

