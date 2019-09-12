Biorem (CVE:BRM) Trading Down 2.7%

Biorem Inc (CVE:BRM) shares fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36, 2,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 18,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 million and a P/E ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.36.

About Biorem (CVE:BRM)

BIOREM Inc, an environmental biotechnology company, designs, manufactures, and sells air emissions control systems that are used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs) in Canada, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers biofilters for the removal of odors, H2S, VOCs and HAPs; and biotrickling filters for applications of high concentrations of H2S or other water soluble compounds.

