BitWhite (BTW) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, Sistemkoin and BitFlip. Over the last week, BitWhite has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar. BitWhite has a total market cap of $46,799.00 and $17,885.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitWhite Coin Trading

BitWhite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, BitFlip, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

