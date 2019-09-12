BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,830,700 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the July 31st total of 14,048,900 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $34.00 price objective on BJs Wholesale Club and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.82.

Shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,675,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,769. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.75. BJs Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $30.47. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William C. Werner sold 45,657 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $1,247,805.81. Also, CEO Christopher J. Baldwin sold 21,377 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $559,436.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 394,363 shares of company stock worth $10,344,705 over the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 0.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,674,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,483,000 after purchasing an additional 149,164 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 17.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,142,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,604 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth about $144,291,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 74.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,107,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 5.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,282,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,919,000 after purchasing an additional 177,110 shares during the last quarter.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

