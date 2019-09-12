BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $165,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 50,843.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 485,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,550,000 after purchasing an additional 484,542 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in BlackRock by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 416,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,073,000 after acquiring an additional 132,984 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,265,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 414,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,386,000 after acquiring an additional 68,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 665,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $284,258,000 after acquiring an additional 68,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.03.

NYSE:BLK traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $432.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,430. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.79 and a 52-week high of $492.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $433.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.16. The company has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.02%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

