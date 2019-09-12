Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) to Issue $0.05 — Dividend

Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) declared a — dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Blackrock Muniassets Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Blackrock Muniassets Fund alerts:

Shares of MUA stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,743. Blackrock Muniassets Fund has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.07.

Blackrock Muniassets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniassets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniassets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.