Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIY) to Issue — Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIY) declared a — dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.11. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,227. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73. Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $14.54.

Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

