Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Shares Gap Up to $49.64

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.44, but opened at $49.64. Blackstone Group shares last traded at $50.42, with a volume of 7,293,856 shares trading hands.

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Blackstone Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $51.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $52.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.76.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider Christopher Striano sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $337,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,250.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $393,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 694,319 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,544. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 127.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,212,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $720,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085,152 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Blackstone Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,506,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $227,527,000 after buying an additional 31,642 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,576,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,071,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,872,000 after acquiring an additional 346,457 shares during the period. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,895,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,217,000 after acquiring an additional 143,875 shares during the period. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

