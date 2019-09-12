Block Array Achieves Market Cap of $80,283.00 (ARY)

Block Array (CURRENCY:ARY) traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last seven days, Block Array has traded down 56.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Block Array token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. Block Array has a market capitalization of $80,283.00 and $2,757.00 worth of Block Array was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00039622 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $457.20 or 0.04387737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000387 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Block Array Token Profile

Block Array (CRYPTO:ARY) is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Block Array’s total supply is 88,409,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,430,738 tokens. Block Array’s official Twitter account is @blockarraygroup. The official website for Block Array is www.blockarray.com. The Reddit community for Block Array is /r/blockarraygroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Block Array Token Trading

Block Array can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block Array directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block Array should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block Array using one of the exchanges listed above.

