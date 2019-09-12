Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) Short Interest Update

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,385,100 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the July 31st total of 15,351,900 shares. Approximately 21.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BE shares. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 25,000.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Elgethun Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. 39.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BE traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.66. 82,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,739. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 3.31.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.56 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 539.17% and a negative net margin of 38.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

