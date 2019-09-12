BMO Capital Markets Cuts Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target to $23.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

CC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Chemours from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chemours from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Chemours from a neutral rating to a positive rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Chemours from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.30.

NYSE CC traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,834. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.57. Chemours has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $42.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.26.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chemours will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 17.64%.

In related news, SVP David C. Shelton acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $207,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,077.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary B. Cranston acquired 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $25,042.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 33,790 shares of company stock valued at $470,932. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Chemours by 580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 75,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 63,995 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Chemours by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 80,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 12,170 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in Chemours by 3,669.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 269,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 262,664 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chemours by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 372,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 105,545 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC increased its position in Chemours by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 524,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 22,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

