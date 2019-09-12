Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$48.86.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BEI.UN. TD Securities increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a research report on Friday, August 16th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boardwalk REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$48.00 to C$49.25 in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

In other Boardwalk REIT news, Senior Officer Lisa Maureen Russell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.55, for a total value of C$39,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$406,929.95. Also, Senior Officer Helen May Mix sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.40, for a total transaction of C$40,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,430 shares in the company, valued at C$196,692.

BEI.UN traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$43.38. 28,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,513. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.13. Boardwalk REIT has a 1-year low of C$36.47 and a 1-year high of C$51.38.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

