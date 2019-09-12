Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.00

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.00 and traded as low as $13.17. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.00.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.