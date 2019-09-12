Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Insider John Francis Kelly Sells 3,010 Shares

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) insider John Francis Kelly sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $123,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,406. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.25. 213,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,388. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average is $45.41. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $39.49 and a 52 week high of $74.05.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $108.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Bottomline Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,965,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,918,000 after purchasing an additional 162,367 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 385,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $16,045,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson set a $39.00 target price on Bottomline Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.79.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

