Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Brady’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.65. Brady reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brady will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brady.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.90 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price target on shares of Brady and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Brady from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

In other Brady news, VP Bentley Curran sold 10,982 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $570,185.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,819.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Louis T. Bolognini sold 9,288 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $474,431.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,202.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,427 shares of company stock worth $1,879,686. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brady by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRC stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $54.48. 250,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,919. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. Brady has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $54.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

