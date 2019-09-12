Bread (BRD) Trading 15% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Bread has a market cap of $19.73 million and approximately $318,799.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00002193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tokenomy, Cobinhood and OKEx. Over the last week, Bread has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00204454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.82 or 0.01171651 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000146 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00087099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00016950 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00022410 BTC.

About Bread

Bread’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, Cobinhood, OKEx, Kucoin and Tokenomy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

