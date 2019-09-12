Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Position Increased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,144,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 177,676 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.25% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $187,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.5% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 43,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 18,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.12. 437,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,441,198. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.