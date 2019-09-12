Brokerages Anticipate GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) to Announce -$0.81 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.81) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.96) and the highest is ($0.60). GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- posted earnings of ($2.76) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 26th.

On average, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $72.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 101.45% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2096.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.70.

In related news, Director William A. Waldegrave sold 3,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $70,728.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,724 shares of company stock worth $248,141. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWPH. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 16.8% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 62,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,535,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWPH stock traded up $7.96 on Wednesday, hitting $150.26. The stock had a trading volume of 718,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,313. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $196.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.13.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

