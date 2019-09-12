Brokerages Expect Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) will announce earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Ovid Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($0.65). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 5.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVID. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 445.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 125,690 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 128,618 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 108,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 443,490 shares in the last quarter. 26.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

