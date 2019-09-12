Brokerages Set Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) Target Price at $29.50

Shares of Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

CLW has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 273,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 12,036 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the second quarter worth $2,127,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 165.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 56,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the second quarter worth $377,000. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLW traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $16.27. The stock had a trading volume of 541,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,543. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.34. Clearwater Paper has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $35.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.96.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.16). Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $451.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

