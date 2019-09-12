BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) Short Interest Up 41.5% in August

BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,600 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the July 31st total of 166,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.7 days.

DOOO stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.35. The stock had a trading volume of 52,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,864. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56. BRP has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $48.51.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 73.27% and a net margin of 5.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that BRP will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.0752 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. BRP’s payout ratio is 13.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in BRP in the second quarter worth about $1,434,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in BRP by 44.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 274,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 84,702 shares during the period. Cowen Inc. acquired a new stake in BRP in the second quarter worth about $1,161,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRP in the second quarter worth about $28,370,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in BRP by 130.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOOO. ValuEngine raised BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Desjardins set a $66.00 price target on BRP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.69.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

See Also: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.