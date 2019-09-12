BTIG Research Reiterates Hold Rating for PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS)

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

The analysts wrote, “We are reiterating our Neutral rating on PAYS while modestly reducing our estimates for FY19 revenue. Our new estimate for 3Q19 revenue is $10.27mm, down from $10.56mm, while our new estimate for 4Q19 revenue is $10.72mm, down from $11.0mm. Our new estimate for PAYS’ FY19 revenue is $36.88, down from $37.46mm.””

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PAYS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of PaySign in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of PaySign in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PaySign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.27. 1,078,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.49 million, a P/E ratio of 114.11 and a beta of 0.91. PaySign has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.46.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 million. PaySign had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PaySign will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in PaySign during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PaySign during the second quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of PaySign during the second quarter worth $47,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PaySign during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PaySign during the second quarter worth $79,000. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

