C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Short Interest Update

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,580,700 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the July 31st total of 15,933,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.9 days. Approximately 14.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 16,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $1,388,297.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,778.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Wiehoff sold 8,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $721,124.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,499.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,173 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,122. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 44.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 24,786 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,861,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,301,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,037,635,000 after acquiring an additional 239,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,572,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHRW. BidaskClub downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.44.

CHRW stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.42. The company had a trading volume of 34,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.77 and a 200 day moving average of $84.82. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $77.72 and a 12 month high of $100.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.28%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

