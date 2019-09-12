CAHS China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.94

CAHS China HGS Real Estate, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.94 and traded as low as $0.74. CAHS China HGS Real Estate shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 732 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94.

CAHS China HGS Real Estate Company Profile (NASDAQ:HGSH)

China HGS Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. It also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for CAHS China HGS Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAHS China HGS Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.