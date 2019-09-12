Callisto Network Market Capitalization Tops $1.96 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC, OOOBTC and Exrates. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $10,068.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.34 or 0.01742697 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00060814 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,033,689,518 coins and its circulating supply is 1,980,323,558 coins. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Exrates, BiteBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

