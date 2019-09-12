Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of CLMT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,484. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $339.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.03.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $896.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.05 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a return on equity of 90.99% and a net margin of 0.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the first quarter worth $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Knott David M increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 1,554,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

