Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.20

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc (OTCMKTS:CCORF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.20 and traded as low as $3.96. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 1,284 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.20.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCORF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, an independent and full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

