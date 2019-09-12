Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Purchased by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 23.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 18,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $494,345,000 after buying an additional 3,455,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $100,743,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 774.9% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,225,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,455 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,930,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $739,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,858,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,796 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.32. The company had a trading volume of 141,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,883. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average of $26.83. The company has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of $21.85 and a 1 year high of $33.86.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.284 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.63%.

CNQ has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

