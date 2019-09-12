Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on COK. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. HSBC set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €53.33 ($62.02).

ETR:COK traded up €0.85 ($0.99) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €52.25 ($60.76). The company had a trading volume of 112,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22. Cancom has a 52 week low of €27.28 ($31.72) and a 52 week high of €56.60 ($65.81). The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €51.02 and its 200-day moving average price is €45.09.

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

