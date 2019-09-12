Capital Drilling (LON:CAPD) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.00

Capital Drilling Ltd (LON:CAPD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 62 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 59.50 ($0.78), with a volume of 13848 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.50 ($0.78).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 76 ($0.99) price objective on shares of Capital Drilling in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 54.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 50.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.07 million and a PE ratio of 8.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Capital Drilling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.27%.

About Capital Drilling (LON:CAPD)

Capital Drilling Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and production drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. Its exploration drilling services include air core, deep hole diamond, diamond core, directional, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling; and grade control drilling services comprise advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

