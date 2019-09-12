Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 9,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $91.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,882. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.06. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $100.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 8,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $780,386.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,047,045.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 9,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $867,597.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,829. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,756 shares of company stock worth $3,503,993. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.89.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.