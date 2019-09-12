Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Capital & Regional to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 20 ($0.26) in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of Capital & Regional stock opened at GBX 18.52 ($0.24) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.28. Capital & Regional has a 52 week low of GBX 13.32 ($0.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 47 ($0.61). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.20 million and a PE ratio of -5.29.

About Capital & Regional

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of their local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a c.£0.9 billion portfolio of tailored in-town shopping centres.

