Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital Southwest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ CSWC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.75. 747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,115. The company has a market cap of $385.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.20. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $24.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average of $21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David R. Brooks bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $53,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 2,108.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 86,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 82,108 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 161,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,822 shares in the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

