Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cardtronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on Cardtronics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cardtronics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

CATM stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.53. 498,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,024. Cardtronics has a 12 month low of $23.57 and a 12 month high of $37.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardtronics will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dan Antilley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $97,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,531.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,200 shares of company stock valued at $471,850. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATM. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cardtronics by 20.4% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cardtronics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 486,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Cardtronics by 15.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 63,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardtronics by 26.5% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 968,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,465,000 after buying an additional 203,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,502,000.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

