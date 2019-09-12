Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.48. Cars.com reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.65 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cars.com.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Cars.com had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CARS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research downgraded Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Cars.com from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.31.

In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $105,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jr. Donald A. Mcgovern bought 10,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $95,703.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 58,948 shares of company stock valued at $575,784. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Sapience Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cars.com by 134.5% in the first quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 1,375,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,364,000 after purchasing an additional 788,980 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Cars.com in the second quarter worth $9,266,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cars.com by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,803,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,785,000 after purchasing an additional 462,594 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cars.com by 18.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,696,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,457,000 after purchasing an additional 259,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cars.com by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 222,027 shares in the last quarter.

CARS stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 56,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,879. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.21. The stock has a market cap of $596.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

