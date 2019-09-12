Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Trading Down 6.1%

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) shares were down 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.70 and last traded at $8.94, approximately 1,695,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,263,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson lowered Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Cars.com in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Cars.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

The stock has a market cap of $596.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average is $19.21.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Cars.com had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Cars.com’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Becky A. Sheehan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $46,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jr. Donald A. Mcgovern bought 10,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $95,703.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 47,948 shares of company stock worth $470,404. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,803,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,785,000 after acquiring an additional 462,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 43,129 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 239.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 209,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 2.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period.

Cars.com Company Profile (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

