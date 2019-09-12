Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) is WS Management Lllp’s 7th Largest Position

WS Management Lllp trimmed its holdings in shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,949 shares during the period. Carvana accounts for about 3.1% of WS Management Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. WS Management Lllp owned approximately 0.51% of Carvana worth $47,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Peak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 422.7% in the 1st quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 336,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,520,000 after buying an additional 271,879 shares in the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 876,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,890,000 after buying an additional 180,645 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Carvana by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 249,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,617,000 after buying an additional 137,863 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,209,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,709,000 after buying an additional 95,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth $5,414,000. 37.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

In related news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 28,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $2,059,237.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,547 shares in the company, valued at $3,242,035.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $627,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,588.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,861 shares of company stock worth $14,527,351. Company insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carvana stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.41. The company had a trading volume of 929,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,786. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.48 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.05 and its 200-day moving average is $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.83. Carvana Co has a fifty-two week low of $28.44 and a fifty-two week high of $85.07.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $986.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.50 million. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 30.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

