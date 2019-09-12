Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CASY. Sidoti upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BidaskClub cut Casey’s General Stores from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Shares of CASY stock traded up $3.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.80. The company had a trading volume of 412,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.70. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $116.23 and a one year high of $173.31.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

In other news, Director H Lynn Horak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $463,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $625,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,564.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 119.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 188.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

