Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.52

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd (TSE:CET)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.52 and traded as high as $0.34. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.52. The company has a market cap of $14.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$32.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal, directional, and underbalanced drilling services; and well planning and drilling optimization services.

